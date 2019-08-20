BHP insists their climate change stance is ‘extremely good business’

The BHP chief financial officer argues their choice to act on climate change is a smart business move.

The mining giant will try to monitor and influence the carbon emissions of customers and even try to tie executive pay packets to the success of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It has been announced that BHP has more than doubled its full-year profit to $US8.3 billion ($12.2 billion).

BHP Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven tells Ross Greenwood they are proud to be acting on climate change.

“It’s extremely good business because ultimately there is a large part of our portfolio which is exposed to carbon and climate change.

“It makes obvious sense for us to be looking at the demand side of that business.”

