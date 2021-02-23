3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bicycle blitz: Police crack down..

Bicycle blitz: Police crack down on speeding cyclists in inner-Melbourne

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Bicycle blitz: Police crack down on speeding cyclists in inner-Melbourne

Police are cracking down on bikes speeding in Melbourne’s CBD and inner-suburbs.

Police nabbed 120 people for offences along Southbank Promenade on Monday and Tuesday, as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brett Sidebottom says most offences detected were speeding bikes and unregistered motorised scooters.

One cyclist was clocked doing 35 kilometres an hour.

“There’s signage right along Southbank Promenade — it’s a 10 kilometre speed limit,” Senior Sergeant Brett Sidebottom told Neil Mitchell.

Those caught yesterday were given warnings, but officers will soon be handing out $1652 fines.

“The first week here is all about education,” Senior Sergeant Sidebottom said.

“Next Monday we’ll start to enforce the penalties.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332