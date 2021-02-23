Bicycle blitz: Police crack down on speeding cyclists in inner-Melbourne

Police are cracking down on bikes speeding in Melbourne’s CBD and inner-suburbs.

Police nabbed 120 people for offences along Southbank Promenade on Monday and Tuesday, as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brett Sidebottom says most offences detected were speeding bikes and unregistered motorised scooters.

One cyclist was clocked doing 35 kilometres an hour.

“There’s signage right along Southbank Promenade — it’s a 10 kilometre speed limit,” Senior Sergeant Brett Sidebottom told Neil Mitchell.

Those caught yesterday were given warnings, but officers will soon be handing out $1652 fines.

“The first week here is all about education,” Senior Sergeant Sidebottom said.

“Next Monday we’ll start to enforce the penalties.”

