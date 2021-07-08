Bid to reinstate weekly rubbish collection takes another twist

A bid to reinstate weekly rubbish collection in Hobsons Bay Council has taken another twist.

The council voted (4-3) to reverse the decision to have fortnightly collection last week, but an urgent meeting has been called to review that decision.

“We believe this will be a very costly result for the community,” Cr Pamela Sutton-Legaud told 3AW Mornings.

“We’ve made a lot of effort, many people have made a lot of effort to change the way they deal with rubbish and recycling.”

Picture by Getty iStock