3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big changes are coming to the West Gate Freeway from tomorrow

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Big changes are coming to the West Gate Freeway from tomorrow

Major changes are coming to the West Gate Freeway from tomorrow.

There will be “big changes” to road conditions as construction ramps up on the West Gate Tunnel project.

Kate Stevenson joined Ross and Russel on air in her Department of Transport role to explain what’s changing.

She says lanes outbound will be split near Grieve Parade.

“What that means for people heading out from the city is you’re going to have to choose your lane a bit earlier from the Millers Road exit,” she said.

Kate also shared her new wake up time…

“Ross, it depends on how I feel on the day!”

Press PLAY below to hear Kate explain the changes

Press PLAY below to see a video outlining the details of the changes

Image: Department of Transport

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332