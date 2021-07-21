Big changes are coming to the West Gate Freeway from tomorrow

Major changes are coming to the West Gate Freeway from tomorrow.

There will be “big changes” to road conditions as construction ramps up on the West Gate Tunnel project.

Kate Stevenson joined Ross and Russel on air in her Department of Transport role to explain what’s changing.

She says lanes outbound will be split near Grieve Parade.

“What that means for people heading out from the city is you’re going to have to choose your lane a bit earlier from the Millers Road exit,” she said.

Kate also shared her new wake up time…

“Ross, it depends on how I feel on the day!”

Image: Department of Transport