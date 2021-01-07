Big delays as West Gate Freeway closed in both directions

There are big delays with the West Gate Freeway closed for tunnel works.

It is closed for the Westgate Tunnel project work between the M80 Ring Road and Grieve Parade until 5am Monday 11 January.

Motorists on the M80 Ring Road heading towards the Westgate are being warned of heavy delays of 30 minutes or more.

The Department of Transport is advising motorists to seek alternate routes like Geelong and Millers roads.

The big hold ups are around Altona, Altona North, Brooklyn and Laverton North areas.

Updates can be found here

Image: File/iStock