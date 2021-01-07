3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big delays as West Gate Freeway closed in both directions

3 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Big delays as West Gate Freeway closed in both directions

There are big delays with the West Gate Freeway closed for tunnel works.

It is closed for the Westgate Tunnel project work between the M80 Ring Road and Grieve Parade until 5am Monday 11 January.

Motorists on the M80 Ring Road heading towards the Westgate are being warned of heavy delays of 30 minutes or more.

The Department of Transport is advising motorists to seek alternate routes like Geelong and Millers roads.

The big hold ups are around Altona, Altona North, Brooklyn and Laverton North areas.

Updates can be found here

 

Image: File/iStock

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332