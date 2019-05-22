Advertisement
Grass fire sends smoke soaring into Melbourne’s sky
A grass fire at Hillside has been brought under control.
It sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky.
3AW Drive was flooded with calls from people who could see the smoke from the city.
It comes after two suspicious fires in the area this week.
At this stage, this fire does not appear to be linked.
Fire in Calder Park, behind suburb of Hillside #melbourne #fire #bushfire #grassfire #plume pic.twitter.com/iGIcy3c8UD
— マーカス (@marcusgaetano4) May 22, 2019