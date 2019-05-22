3AW
Grass fire sends smoke soaring into Melbourne’s sky

4 hours ago
A grass fire at Hillside has been brought under control.

It sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky.

3AW Drive was flooded with calls from people who could see the smoke from the city.

It comes after two suspicious fires in the area this week.

At this stage, this fire does not appear to be linked.

