Big rainfall as dry Victoria plays catch-up

Melbourne is in midst of its wettest day of the year and parts of Victoria are getting an early taste of winter today.

A slow-moving rain band has delivered some heavy falls in the state’s west and steady rain in the city.

7AM TALLIES

Melbourne CBD – 7mm

Sunbury – 20mm

Melton – 20mm

Aireys Inlet – 45mm

Ben Nevis (Grampians) – 50mm

Tom Delamont from the bureau told Ross and Quarters there’s a period of “heavier and more persistent” rain ahead today, expected to contribute to the wettest day of the year thus far.

This morning’s rain means May has already had more rain than March and April combined.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Alpine areas, and temperatures in Melbourne will remain in the low teens.