Big tech news: Apple just got serious about TV

Apple has launched a television and movie streaming service, Apple TV+, to take on Netflix, Stan and Amazon.

The launch was the centrepiece of an event at Apple’s California headquarters overnight.

It will see set-top boxes and most smart TVs include the Apple TV+ app, much like the Netflix app.

Apple has already commissioned programming from Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

Apple TV+ will launch in spring this year and is tipped to boast an enormous selection of content.

“This is what we call now the battle for the lounge room,” futurist Steve Sammartino told 3AW Breakfast.

“We need to understand the TV in our lounge room isn’t really a TV anymore, it’s a computer with the options to do everything.

“And Apple are going to be spending $2 billion on original content, so with all this streaming stuff it’s a good time top be in the business of making TV shows and movies.”

Sammartino also told Ross and John about the other news from the Apple event; an Apple credit card.

