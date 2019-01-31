Big tick for e-cigs: New research backs vaping for quitters

A new survey out of the UK claims puffing on e-cigarettes is more effective for quitting smoking than Nicotine patches and gum.

In fact, it shows smokers might as well throw them away.

Professor Peter Hajek, from the Queen Mary University of London, explained to Ross and John that the cause of cancer is the combustion of tobacco, which you simply don’t get in e-cigarettes.

“(Nicotine) is the villain of the piece; it is responsible for people becoming compulsive smokers,” he said.

“But in terms of health, it doesn’t have an major adverse affects on health.”

