“Bigger and better” police weapons won’t make Victoria safer, says Gun Control Australia

Hundreds of semi-automatic rifles being issued to Victoria Police won’t make us safer, says the president of Gun Control Australia.

In fact, Sam Lee worries it could make Victoria less safe.

“I think it’s a false sense of security,” she told Tom Elliott.

She says it could boost the black market and spark an “arms war” with criminals.

But Tom Elliott says we should give police what they want.

“I think it makes sense,” he said.

“If police say they need bigger and better weapons we should give them to them.”

