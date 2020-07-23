‘Biggest mistake’: Woman who travelled with COVID-19 apologises

A Melbourne woman with coronavirus who travelled to Gippsland while awaiting her test result has apologised.

The decision by the woman and her partner to travel to East Gippsland at the weekend while awaiting coronavirus tests has caused further pain for the region, which is still recovering from the summer bushfires.

The woman, aged in her 20s, tested positive.

She attended several businesses including the Aldi in Lakes Entrance on Friday night, Orbost’s Leon Palace Chinese Restaurant on Friday night before attending the picturesque Marlo pub (Marlo pictured above) on Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen businesses had to close their door as a result of the woman’s journey.

In a statement released overnight, the couple has apologised, saying it’s the biggest mistake of their lives

“(We) realise we have made the biggest mistake of our lives leaving Melbourne and heading to a rural town during lockdown in a pandemic,” they said.

“Never did we ever imagine we’d have it, as we have never personally known one single case.

“We are extremely remorseful and sincerely from the bottom of our hearts apologise for all the inconvenience and heartache we have caused.”

They revealed they had been travelling to attend a wake.

While they should not have left a restricted area for a non-restricted area, official advice is that self-isolation is not mandatory while awaiting test results when asymptomatic and feeling well.