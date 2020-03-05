3AW
The Big O Show with Dr Sally Cockburn

For everything you need to know about osteoporosis, join Dr Sally Cockburn for the Big O Show from 6pm to 7pm on Saturday, March 7!

This special features interviews with leading health experts around the symptoms and prevalence of osteoporosis, its relationship to menopause, and how people can be more proactive about detecting and treating it.

The advice given on this page and the program is general. Please consult your doctor about what is best for you.

Products promoted through and advertised on or around this page and on the program are not endorsed by Dr Sally Cockburn or her guests. Dr Sally Cockburn will not be available to respond to these questions.

 

