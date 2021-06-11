Bill Shorten explains why he feels ‘vindicated’ today

Former opposition leader Bill Shorten has told Tom Elliott he feels vindicated after a federal court judge approved a settlement worth at least $1.7 billion between the Australian government and victims of its “shameful” Robodebt scheme.

There is now a push for a Royal Commission.

“It should have never got to this,” Mr Shorten said on 3AW Drive.

