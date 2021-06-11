3AW
Bill Shorten explains why he feels ‘vindicated’ today

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Bill Shorten explains why he feels ‘vindicated’ today

Former opposition leader Bill Shorten has told Tom Elliott he feels vindicated after a federal court judge approved a settlement worth at least $1.7 billion between the Australian government and victims of its “shameful” Robodebt scheme.

There is now a push for a Royal Commission.

“It should have never got to this,” Mr Shorten said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear Bill Shorten explain why he feels vindicated

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

News
