3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Billie Eilish just dropped the..

Billie Eilish just dropped the new Bond theme — Hear it here

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Chart-topping music phenomenon Billie Eilish has released the new theme song for the latest James Bond film.

No Time To Die takes its name from the 25th installment in the 007 movie franchise.

Click PLAY to listen

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.