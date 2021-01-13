3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Billionaires over battlers: Labor ramps..

Billionaires over battlers: Labor ramps up pressure on Premier to repay JobKeeper

2 hours ago
Brooke Corte
Business FeaturedJobKeeperpremier investmentsSolomon Lew
Article image for Billionaires over battlers: Labor ramps up pressure on Premier to repay JobKeeper

Labor’s assistant treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh says Premier Investments, the retail giant chaired by billionaire Solomon Lew, should repay more than $45 million it has received in JobKeeper payments after the company booked an 80% increase in first-half sales.

In a trading update, Premier Investments revealed its first-half sales had soared by roughly 80%. Premier’s share price hit all-time highs on the back of the news.

Mr Leigh has told Brooke Corte that “it beggars belief that they can have their hand our for taxpayer’s cash,”

“We’ve got a million people out of work, we’ve got another million who would like to get more hours, peoples unemployment benefits are being cut and the unemployment rate isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels for a number of years,

“We don’t have the spare government cash to be subsidising big dividends to billionaires and bonuses to multi-million dollar CEOs,” Mr Leigh told Brooke Corte.

Click play to hear the full interview:

 

Brooke Corte
BusinessInvestingMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332