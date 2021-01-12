Billions wasted as lazy Aussies avoid the gym

A national study has found Aussies are spending billions of dollars on unused gym memberships.

The survey, conducted by Finder, calculated that up to $2.4 billion is being spent on a service that is not being used.

Personal finance specialist at Finder Taylor Blackburn says the data shows a third of Australians say they have a gym membership, and of those that say they do, over half aren’t going very often, if at all.

“The average gym membership is about $780 a year, about $65 a month, if you’re not going more than once a week, you’re not really getting good value for that visit,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“So it’s good to assess if you’re one of those that’s not using the membership tha tmuch, maybe there’s some other options for you.”

