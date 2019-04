The Rumour File has been alerted to a shocking case of animal cruelty at Epping.

A pigeon has been hooked, wired and tied with fishing lines.

A witness told 3AW Breakfast she saw a man “throwing” the hooked bird in the air in an attempt to attract falcons.

She said she wasn’t sure whether the man was doing that for his own sick amusement, or in an attempt to locate the falcons to catch or bait.

More to come.