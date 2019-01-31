Birregurra locals take matters into their own hands, putting up street signs in Chinese

It seems fed up Birregurra locals have taken matters into their own hands, erecting warning signs in Chinese to warn drivers who may not speak English, to stop and look for passing cars.

It follows new figures showing 15,000 people visited the Twelve Apostles on Christmas Day, prompting renewed calls to introduce a special test for international drivers.

Member for Polworth MP Richard Rioden told Ross and John some drivers are coming to the area from completely different driving circumstances or sometimes they’ve never driven at all.

“The way you drive in Southeast Asia is not the way you drive in Australia,” Richard said.

“They’re coming out here with licences that are not always bona fide, or they’re coming for their first drive ever, at 100km an hour on roads where there are a lot of intersections, lots of zig-zagging.

“Quite simply, the hire-car companies and the government have to take some sort of responsibility for this, a simple test using virtual reality test would be a great way to do it.”

VicRoads had been using temporary bi-lingual signage along the Great Ocean Road last year.