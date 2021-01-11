3AW
‘Bit of a mixed message’: Uncle of ejected cricket fan says nephew was offered refund

37 mins ago
3AW Mornings
Cricket
Article image for ‘Bit of a mixed message’: Uncle of ejected cricket fan says nephew was offered refund

The uncle of one of the men evicted from the SCG has defended his nephew and said there’s no evidence that there was any racist abuse directed to Indian players.

Play was interrupted for ten minutes on day four of the Sydney test between Australia and India with six people being evicted from the stands after a complaint from Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj who was fielding close to the boundary.

‘Anthony’ said his nephew certainly did not racially vilify the Indian paceman.

“They said ‘Welcome to Sydney’, there may have been ‘Shiraz’ and stuff like that,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“The police interviewed them, and spoke to everyone around them and realised there was nothing said, and basically said there’s nothing to see here, but of course they still got evicted.

“They weren’t allowed to go back into their seats, because Cricket Australia didn’t want that look, but they’ve offered a full refund.

“It’s a bit of a mixed message as far as I’m concerned.”

3AW Mornings
News
