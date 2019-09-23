‘Bit right into it’: Needle found in supermarket strawberry

RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

Another strawberry needle scare has emerged in a punnet of fruit bought from a major supermarket in Eltham.

The incident was first revealed on 3AW’s Rumour File and confirmed by Tony Jones on 3AW Mornings.

David says his stepdaughter was eating a strawberry when she found a pin embedded in the fruit yesterday (pictured above).

He told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, that it didn’t cause major injury but did require a hospital visit.

“She bit right into it,” David said.

“It looks like she’s still got something else stuck in her throat — it’s not metal, but it looks like they’ve put something else foreign in there.

“She’s back at home, they reckon it’ll pass.”

The supermarket has been contacted.

Police say they’ve also received a report of another recent strawberry needle scare.

A needle, believed to have been found in a strawberry brought from a Fairfield store on August 25, was reported to police on September 10.

Detectives from the Banyule Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating both incidents.

Police are appealing for people to take care when consuming fruit and urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Click PLAY to hear the interview