Bitter pay dispute brews at state parliament as ministerial staff seek ‘better deal’

A bitter pay dispute between Victoria’s ministerial staff and cabinet has reached tipping point in a contract battle Tom Elliott believes must be frustrating the Premier.

The staff, which is made up of advisers and chiefs of staff, are demanding a 2 per cent pay rise each year for the next three years.

They’re also pushing for a “work-to-rule” arrangement in which they’re not to begin work a minute before 9am and finish a second after 5pm.

“You’ve often heard me say the public sector is not like the real world,” Tom Elliott pointed out on Wednesday.

He sought the advice of Tony Wilson, a workplace performance expert.

