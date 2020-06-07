3AW
‘Bitter-sweet’: MND champion awarded posthumous honour

12 hours ago
Ross and John

A posthumous Queen’s Birthday honour bestowed on motor neurone disease campaigner Ian Davis has been described as “bittersweet” for his family.

It comes on the day of an unconventional Big Freeze, the fundraising and awareness event he helped create.

Dr Davis, co-founder of Fight MND, died of the disease in 2018 aged 40.

Today he has been honoured with an Order of Australia Medal.

His widow, Mel Yang, told 3AW Breakfast that their young son Archie will accept the honour.

Click PLAY to hear her full chat with Ross and John this morning

