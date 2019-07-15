Bizarre Brunswick attack: Victim says she felt like she was being ‘crushed to death’

A 69-year-old woman has described how she felt like she was being crushed to death by a teenager who attacked her in Brunswick last week.

Jan was walking on Edmond Street, near the corner of Stewart Street, when she was attacked at around 10.15am last Wednesday.

A teenage boy approached her and asked her for the time, and which football team she supported, before grabbing her by the hands.

The boy then pushed her up against a garage door and grabbed her in a crushing bear hug, causing her to fall backwards.

The victim sustained minor back injuries in the fall.

The offender has been described as about 16-years-old, 165cm tall, with dark curly hair, a solid build and is of southern European appearance.

He was wearing dark rimmed round glasses at the time of the assault.

Police are calling for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au