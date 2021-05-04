Bizarre burglary: Man breaks into Langwarrin butcher shop to ‘play butcher’

A man has broken into a Langwarrin butcher shop to “play butcher”.

Manager of Marshall’s Quality Meats, Scott Little, arrived this morning to find “pretty much everything everywhere”.

At first, he thought his boss was behind the mess.

“There was a frying pan with food and I thought ‘Oh, he’s having a bit of a cook up!’,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Then I realised some funny bugger has decided to jump in the shop and play butcher.”

Mr Little checked the shop’s security cameras, and discovered a man had entered the shop at about 11pm.

While there he cooked a few hundred dollars worth of meat and stole $410 cash.

“He cooked up some porterhouse, some pork cutlets. He tried to smoke some beef ribs, put some mignons into the oven,” Mr Little said.

“He just made a mess really.

“He was there for a good hour to hour and a half.

“He even made himself a Milo!

“I don’t think he ate anything though.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image: Marshall’s Quality Meats / Facebook