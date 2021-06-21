3AW
‘Bizarre’ restrictions leave Melburnians able to visit New Zealand, but not parts of Australia

2 hours ago
Victorians will be able to visit New Zealand from 11.59pm tonight without quarantining, but still cannot visit parts of Australia.

Melburnians cannot travel to Queensland or South Australia without quarantining for 14 days.

Meanwhile, no Victorians can visit Western Australia without quarantining.

Neil Mitchell says it “bizarre”.

“You can visit a foreign country but you can’t visit your own country!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

CEO of Flight Centre, Graham Turner, says he hopes Queensland allows Melburnians to visit during the school holidays, which kick off next week.

“I suspect they will but I certainly wouldn’t be betting on it,” he said.

“Queensland is going to really suffer if they don’t open up the border on Friday.

Mr Turner says it’s “absolutely astounding that every state and territory has a totally different plan and strategy.”

