‘Black plumes and debris everywhere’: Two killed in Flemington Road car explosion

Two people were killed when a car exploded on Flemington Road this morning, sending “black plumes and debris flying everywhere”.

Two callers told Neil Mitchell they heard what sounded like a “massive explosion” just before 10am.

“It sounded like a bomb had gone off,” Leanne said.

Police say the car was travelling south-bound when it struck the curb and crashed into a pole, before exploding into flames.

The driver and a passenger are deceased.

“The car looked completely hollowed out. It looked like it had almost split in two,” listener Karen told Neil Mitchell.

The explosion is not believed to be terrorism related.

The exact circumstances are under investigation and the Major Collision Investigation Unit are currently attending.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

