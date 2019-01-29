Black Saturday survivors concerned by 10th anniversary plans

Black Saturday survivors are concerned about how the 10th anniversary will be reflected early next month.

Marjorie Woollands says most residents she knows don’t want a “big deal” made in the media and the general public.

She’s also worried by the arrangements made by the state government, with the ceremony to take place on Monday.

She says that will make things difficult for people with jobs or children back at school, only adding to their stress on the day.

Ms Woollands spoke with Neil Mitchell on Tuesday.

“If you know somebody who went through it, you might like to give them a call to say you’re thinking of them, but I don’t think we want anything big made of it in the media,” she said.

