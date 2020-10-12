Firefighters battle major blaze at a Brunswick furniture factory

More than a dozen fire trucks are on the scene of a fire at a Brunswick furniture warehouse.

The blaze began at a two-storey factory at 25 Tinning Street just after 4am.

The factory is filled with wooden furniture.

3AW reporter Pat Mitchell said there’s a lot of smoke in the area.

“I can’t see any more flames coming from the roof, but there’s a lot of smoke,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think fireys will be here for a while.”

Firefighters fought the fire for more than three hours before it was brought under control at about 7.20am.

A watch and act message has been issued for the surrounding area.

Nearby residents are advised to close all exterior doors and windows, close vents and ensure heating and cooling systems are turned off.

Those who are away from home should not return.

Tinning Street is closed to traffic and Sydney Road traffic is also impacted.

