Blind man embarks on Melbourne-Sydney tandem ride to raise funds for Guide Dogs Victoria

A man who lost his sight in one eye in a tragic childhood accident, and lost sight in the other eye while trying to break up a fight, is riding a tandem bike 900 kilometres to raise money for Guide Dogs Victoria.

Kadek Artayana, who has a guide dog named Livinia, after Channel 9’s Livinia Nixon, is riding from Melbourne to Sydney.

He was 180 kilometres from his destination when he spoke to Neil Mitchell.

You can donate to his cause HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Artayana’s remarkable story