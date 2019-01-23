‘Blown away’: Aiia Maasarwe laid to rest in ‘unspeakably sad’ hometown farewell

The body of slain university student Aiia Maasarwe has been carried through the streets of her home city in northern Israel before being laid to rest.

Thousands of mourners packed the streets for the procession, many wearing black T-shirts with the slogan: “Aiia, rest in paradise.”

Her body was taken to the family home in the Palestinian city of Baqa al Gharbiyye where a procession through streets lined with mourners in black took her coffin to a local mosque.

Masarwa’s coffin, draped in silver cloth, was then carried out of the mosque by close family members.

Ross and John crossed to Ten News reporter Candice Wyatt, who joined the procession with Aiia’s family.

We were just invited to share a meal with the family of Aiia Maasarwe. It wasn’t an option to say no.. and we soon that their generosity knows no bounds. Men, women, children, neighbours.. dozens of us, feasting together. A family like none I’ve ever met. @10Daily @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/mdezmJrSVC — Candice Wyatt (@CandiceWyatt10) January 23, 2019

She said she was blown away with her reception.

“Unspeakably sad is one way to (describe the service), but also just incredibly gracious,” she said.

Codey Herrmann, 20, has been charged with Aiia’s rape and murder.