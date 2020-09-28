Blue Ribbon Day: Show your support for police on the front line

Today is Blue Ribbon Day, thanking the police who protect and serve, and honouring the members who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Neil Mitchell helped set the day of tribute 22 years ago, to honour Gary Silk and Rodney Miller.

With the tragic deaths of four police officers, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris, who were tragically killed in the line of duty in April, the day means more than ever to Victoria Police this year.

The Blue Ribbon Foundation raises money to help fund emergency and life-saving medical facilities in public hospitals that are named in honor of police who have died while serving the community.

Melbourne has been turned blue and white to mark the day of remembrance, with 170 trees in the city draped with ribbons.

CEO of the Blue Ribbon Foundation, Neil Soullier, said funds raised will go towards living memorials, in the form of hospital facilities, to honour the fallen.

“It’s our little way of putting them back on duty,” he told Ross and Russel.

So far the Blue Ribbon Foundation has creased 57 new units at hospitals across the state.

How you can show your support:

Wear a blue ribbon – The blue ribbon is a visual symbol of your remembrance of the police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It is also a symbol of support for our serving members.

Help Turn Victoria blue – Decorate your workplace, home, front fence or balcony in blue ribbons to show your support for Victoria Police.

Donate to the Blue Ribbon Day Appeal – You can donate any Woolworths Store in Victoria or at www.remember.org.au. Your donations will support our work in funding emergency and life-saving medical facilities in public hospitals that are named in honour of Victoria Police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Get involved on social media – Show your support via social media using the hashtags #BlueRibbonDay2020 #BRD2020