Boating trio rescued by helicopter near Altona Pier face COVID-19 fines

Three men rescued by helicopter from a boat near Altona Pier last night are expected to be fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The men raised the alarm at about 6.45pm last night, after their boat ran aground at Hobsons Bay.

The trio were about 500 metres offshore.

The police airwing managed to land on a sand bar, picking up the three men.

None of the men were injured.

All three were outside their five kilometre zone without a valid reason, and are expected to be fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.