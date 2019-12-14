Bob Hart on how to cook a turkey breast

There is a lot to like about a turkey breast: it is altogether easier to

manage than a whole bird, it is a natural fit with a barbecue and… it’s

bloody delicious!

Pick one up in a decent market or food store and you will find it

comprises a kilo or two of solid meat which will cook in 2-3 hours

depending on size, and then continue cooking, wrapped in foil, for

another hour. Then, rest it for another half hour, carve it and serve it.

Perfect.

Some people will insist that you need to pre-brine a turkey and, when

you are using the whole bird, I would agree. But for just the breast? Nah.

Simply remove the skin from the breast – trust me on this – and apply a

very simply rub of one part sea salt and one part freshly ground black

pepper, and plenty of it. Perhaps a quarter of a cup in total for a large

breast.

A solid fuel barbecue, as always, will deliver the best result because of

the wood-smoke you can add to the proceedings, but you can easily

moderate a gas barbecue, use a large foil tray, and get spectacular

results these days. In either case, however, the secret is to hold that

temperature back to just 150C or so, and be patient.

So now, simply season the turkey breast and roast it at that gentle temp

for a couple of hours, or even a tick longer. Just keep your eye on it and

monitor it with a skewer.

Then, lift the breast out of the barbecue onto a large square of heavy-

duty foil, spread the top of the breast with a cup of slightly softened,

unsalted butter and spread it, by hand, over the breast before wrapping

it tightly and returning to the barbecue.

Another hour, or long enough for that internal temp to reach 70C, should

do the trick, followed to another 30 minutes resting – out of the

barbecue, but lightly tented with foil. And that’s it.

A decent gravy will seal the deal, and a good cranberry sauce is

essential. Not to mention a few roasted spuds, and maybe some

brussel sprouts.

But quite apart from those, you are about to eat a joint of turkey that will

be one of the easiest you have ever cooked, and probably the best.