Bob Hart’s Prawns and scallops, as God intended!

PRAWNS & SCALLOPS AS GOD INTENDED!

We love prawns, as we should. Our fish markets generally offer – and certainly do at the moment – the best green kingies in the world.

And anyone who wastes their time barbecuing deep frozen Asian prawns cutlets, or similar, is making an inexplicable blunder. Those things are dreadful, and unnecessary!

Instead, go to a real fish market – Ocean Made in Collingwood is probably the best, or Prahran Market – and buy the real thing: 6 large green prawns, in their shells, and pick up a few large – again, 6 or so – scallops while you are at it. These two wondrous examples of our native seafood make admirable bed-fellows, cooked like this:

First, use a sharp knife to split those prawns down the back, and remove the poop tube – easily done. With large scallops, whether or not you eat the roe is up to you, but you need to tidy up the scallops for the grill and if you can preserve that roe, know that it is delicious.

And now, make a marinade with the zest from a couple of fresh limes, unwaxed or well washed, a couple of small red chillies, finely chopped, a couple of garlic cloves (note that the Victorian garlic from Mildura is now in the shops, so use that), a couple of tablespoons of fish sauce and a couple more of EV olive oil. Place in a large bowl and whisk to combine, and then add the split prawns (heads still attached!) and the scallops. Cover the bowl with cling film, and refrigerate for half an hour.

Fire up your clean, oiled grill to a tick over 200C and then, it’s up to you. Thread the scallops onto a couple of metal skewers to make them easier to handle, but if the prawns are as large as they should be, they can go straight onto the hot grill. Never a hotplate, of course. And drop the lid.

They will be cooked, after a couple of turns all round, in about 6 minutes. Finish with a squeeze of the lime juice still in those two limes you zested. And enjoy!