Bob Hart’s recipe for Buffalo Wings
BARBECUED BUFFALO WINGS
Buffalo wings are the ultimate American football-watching snack food. But
curiously, possibly because they are generally eaten in winter which can get
pretty bitter in North America, these segmented chicken wings are generally
steamed, deep-fried, and finally glazed in chilli butter.
They are then served with a blue cheese dip. But my version, quite simply, is
better than the American classic because all things, as I’m sure you know, are
better barbecued.
Try this:
First, crumble a quantity of blue cheese – ideally Roquefort, but Gorgonzola
picante also works – into Best Foods or Hellman’s mayo. Try two generous
chunks of cheese, each about the size of a golf ball, in a cup of mayo. Mash,
and then thin the mixture with fresh lemon juice. Cover and chill.
Prepare a dozen wings: snip off and discard the tips and divide the remaining
section into two by slicing through the joint. Drizzle with EV olive oil and
season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. And then grill.
Any decent barbecue will do the job, but I use a well-oiled,
cast-iron insert grill in a Weber kettle, a kamado grill or my trusty Weber
Genesis – the best gas grill money can buy, I reckon.
Position the wings on the grill and drop the lid. Turn them after five minutes,
and again after another five. In fact, turn them as often as you like. They will
cook in a total time of around 15 minutes, provided you keep that lid down and
keep the temperature around the 200C mark, or a touch higher.
While they are cooking, make your chilli glaze, possibly on the wok-burner on
your Genesis if that’s what you’re using, or simply on the stove: Place 125g
unsalted butter in a saucepan over gentle heat, squirt sriracha chilli sauce
(widely available, but be sure to use the Tuong Ot “Rooster” brand) over the
butter until it is well covered and stir as it melts. Ensure the butter and sauce
are combined, and do not let them split.
Place the cooked wings in a warmed bowl and pour over the butter and chilli
glaze, tossing to coat them evenly. Lift the wings on to a platter to drain and
cool slightly before serving alongside the dip. Pick one up, plunge it into the
blue-cheese dip, eat, be amazed. But remember, don’t double-dip.
I might be watching.