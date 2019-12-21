Bob Hart’s recipe for Buffalo Wings

BARBECUED BUFFALO WINGS

Buffalo wings are the ultimate American football-watching snack food. But

curiously, possibly because they are generally eaten in winter which can get

pretty bitter in North America, these segmented chicken wings are generally

steamed, deep-fried, and finally glazed in chilli butter.

They are then served with a blue cheese dip. But my version, quite simply, is

better than the American classic because all things, as I’m sure you know, are

better barbecued.

Try this:

First, crumble a quantity of blue cheese – ideally Roquefort, but Gorgonzola

picante also works – into Best Foods or Hellman’s mayo. Try two generous

chunks of cheese, each about the size of a golf ball, in a cup of mayo. Mash,

and then thin the mixture with fresh lemon juice. Cover and chill.

Prepare a dozen wings: snip off and discard the tips and divide the remaining

section into two by slicing through the joint. Drizzle with EV olive oil and

season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. And then grill.

Any decent barbecue will do the job, but I use a well-oiled,

cast-iron insert grill in a Weber kettle, a kamado grill or my trusty Weber

Genesis – the best gas grill money can buy, I reckon.

Position the wings on the grill and drop the lid. Turn them after five minutes,

and again after another five. In fact, turn them as often as you like. They will

cook in a total time of around 15 minutes, provided you keep that lid down and

keep the temperature around the 200C mark, or a touch higher.

While they are cooking, make your chilli glaze, possibly on the wok-burner on

your Genesis if that’s what you’re using, or simply on the stove: Place 125g

unsalted butter in a saucepan over gentle heat, squirt sriracha chilli sauce

(widely available, but be sure to use the Tuong Ot “Rooster” brand) over the

butter until it is well covered and stir as it melts. Ensure the butter and sauce

are combined, and do not let them split.

Place the cooked wings in a warmed bowl and pour over the butter and chilli

glaze, tossing to coat them evenly. Lift the wings on to a platter to drain and

cool slightly before serving alongside the dip. Pick one up, plunge it into the

blue-cheese dip, eat, be amazed. But remember, don’t double-dip.

I might be watching.