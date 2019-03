IT’S EASY BEING GREEN

Too many of us lose track of the importance of vegetables, especially greens, in the barbecue experience.

But this single dish, which involves the enlightened treatment of broccolini with an ingredient with which you may not be familiar, could change all that.

First of all, broccolini is pretty much the ideal vegie, I believe, to include in your barbecued meal. It is widely available, intelligently portioned and entirely delicious. So pick up a couple of bunches.

Freshness is vital, obviously, but its condition is easy to evaluate: it needs to be firm and crisp, not tending towards the limp and lame.

And you will achieve the best result if, immediately before you grill it, you snip about half a centimeter off the thick end of the stems and blanch the separated bundles in large pot of boiling, salted water for just a couple of minutes. Then, lift it from the pot, refresh under cold water and pat dry. It is now ready for the grill.

But first, the ingredient with which you may be unfamiliar – especially appropriate in the week Mr Trump and Mr Kim bungled their moment in Hanoi: it is a Korean chilli paste called gochujang which you will find in your local Asian market, and it’s magnificent!

Thin a couple of tablespoons of this paste with a splash (about 1tbs) of rice vinegar and a smaller splash (about 1 tsp) of toasted sesame oil – both also from that Asian market. Add the zest from a couple of unwaxed (or well washed) lemons and a fresh garlic clove you have put through the press and whisk it well.

Now using our familiar technique of brushing grills with a square of paper kitchen towel folded four times and locked into a pair of tongs, brush a clean, hot (200C) grill with your regular oil (I use EV olive, but any basic vegetable oil works, and even tolerates heat better).

Toss the broccoli in the grill and drop the lid for a couple of minutes. Lift the lid and move the broccoli around for a couple more minutes. When it is just cooked through with a few grill marks appearing, lift it off into a warmed bowl, pour the gochujang dressing over it, toss well and move it to a serving platter.

Finally, sprinkle some toasted sesame seeds – just a couple of teaspoons – over the dish and serve alongside your main course. And as you eat it, consider other uses to which you may like to put gochujang.

(Try working some into Best Foods or Kewpie mayo, for example).