Bob Hart’s recipe for grilled skirt steak with a twist

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK WITH A TWIST

Wet, aggressive marinades, for barbecues, are generally a very bad idea: they are will draw the moisture from meats, obliterate delicate flavours and, if they contain sugar (which most do), they will make a mess of your grill and quite possibly your life.

Meanwhile, here is a modestly priced and very useful barbecue dish – equally successful on a gas or charcoal barbecue, and quietly magnificent, should you own such a thing, on a kamado barbecue with a cast iron grill and a hint of hickory on the fire.

Start by making this classic marinade: ½ cup soy sauce, ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce, 4 finely sliced spring onions, 2 tbs raw sugar, 4 cloves garlic, minced or pressed, 1 tbs Dijon mustard, 2tbs balsamic vinegar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste, and ¼ cup EV olive oil and extra oil for brushing the meat.

Combine all ingredients except for the oil which you add last and whisk into the mixture. Continue whisking until the sugar has dissolved. The twist? Simple: I use this marinade AFTER the meat is cooked, and never before.

Buy two pieces of trimmed skirt steak (flank steak or bavette), each around 300-400g. Ensure they are dry, and then brush both lightly with EV olive oil and season well with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

On a very hot, clean and oiled grill, cook these for 2-4 minutes a side (depending on thickness), remembering to turn, on each side, through 90 degrees after half the cooking time for that side, for plenty of grill-mark action. Then, lift both off the grill and place, side by side, in a large, warm baking dish. Prick them both, on both sides and all over, with a sharp fork. Brush both with the marinade, tent loosely with foil, and leave to absorb the flavours for five minutes.

Move both pieces to a cutting board and slice thinly against the grain. Pass these slices, with any remaining marinade which, because it has been applied only to cooked beef, is a perfectly delectable sauce. Or pile on to split chunks of a warm baguette or small, warmed tortillas, drizzle with the sauce and … you can probably work out the rest.