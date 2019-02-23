Bob Hart’s recipe for Pork Chops

TALK OF THE PORK

There are few more delicious things to toss on a hot barbecue grill than a large, premium pork chop. But far too few of us realize that if you go the extra mile, and prep this great piece of meat, it will be even better.

First of all, the pork chops you buy have to be first class pieces of meat: thick, and sliced from a pig that has lived a decent and happy life. So choose your butcher wisely!

Whether or not the skin is in place is up to you: it can be delicious if you score it, crosswise, at 2cm intervals and ensure it is properly cooked. But the chop will be just as delicious without it.

Work does need to be done on those chops, however, before you fire up that grill to the 200C mark, or a touch higher.

First, brine your chops. I use a cider brine, made by dissolving ½ cup of sea salt in 330ml of cider – Monteiths works well – and adding some fresh rosemary, sage and thyme and a few grinds of black pepper.

This will handle four medium chops or two monsters – your call. Brine, in a refrigerator, overnight – ideally in a large resealable plastic bag.

Then, make a mustard sauce: Use ¾ cup of American yellow mustard, which seems to be everywhere these days, mixed with ¼ cup whole grain mustard, ¼ cup cider vinegar, 3tbs honey, a pinch of cayenne, salt and black pepper. Mix well, seal in a clean container and refrigerate, and it will keep for weeks.

Now, cook those chops. Depending on thickness, it will take roughly 8 minutes, or a touch longer if they are huge. Start them at 45 degrees to the grill bars and drop the lid for 2 minutes, then lift the lid and flip the chops. After another 2 minutes, lift the lid and flip them again, but this time turning them through 90 degrees. Then, after another 2 minutes, flip them again. After this final 2 minutes, they’re done. Rest them for five or six minutes, tented loosely in foil, in a warm place. Serve with plenty of the mustard sauce and maybe some buttery mashed sweet potatoes or parsnip. Oh my!