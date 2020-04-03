Bob Hart’s recipe for steak tacos with guacamole

STEAK TACOS WITH GUACAMOLE

There may be something more delicious than this simple steak dish. But if there is, I can’t for the life me imagine what it is.

But don’t take my word for it: fire up your favourite barbecue, pick up a couple of 150g steaks (or more if you’re feeding a crowd) – rumps are ideal and very tasty. But pretty much any well-flavoured steak will work.

Then, pick up a pack of small tortillas, a large (or two small) ripe avocado, a chunk of good feta and a jar of your favourite Mexican salsa. It’s as easy as that.

First make guacamole with the avocado. For this, you will also need a small red onion, a green chilli, a garlic clove, some coriander, a couple of limes, sea salt and fresh black pepper.

Halve the avocado and scrape the flesh into a bowl. Add the diced red onion, the chilli (split seeded and chopped), the garlic clove (pressed), some lime zest and a few squeezes of the juice. Roughly mash with some chopped coriander and season with salt and pepper.

Now grill the steaks for 2-3 mins a side, or to your liking. Rest them for 5 mins loosely tented in foil and slice thinly against the grain.

Wrap as many tortillas as you intend to eat in foil – ideally just a few in each pack so that they hold their warmth – and pop them on the grill for a few minutes, or until they have heated evenly trough. To serve, spoon a blob of the guac on each tortilla, top with a few slices of steak, more guac, some salsa and crumbled feta.

You can imagine the rest. But I like to roll up the tortillas, eat them in my fingers and then go looking for more.