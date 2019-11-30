3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bob Hart’s recipe: Rockling in bacon

3 hours ago
Grubby and Dee Dee
bob hartGrubby and Dee Dee

There are few better table fish, especially this summer, than rockling – a
delicate white fish with an almost crunchy texture.

Flavour can be an issue: there is no doubt that this fish can be a bit on the
bland side unless you work at it. Which is precisely what I suggest you do.

And best of all, even though this dish cooks simply and deliciously on a gas
grill, I suggest you cook it over charcoal and add a touch of hickory smoke to
the mix.

Like this:
4 ROCKLING FILLETS
12 LONG BACON RASHERS
EV OLIVE OIL
SALT &amp; PEPPER
LEMON
BEST FOODS MAYO
GHERKINS

Prepare four thick, center fillets of rockling, ideally by sectioning the loin of a
large fish. Cut the portions you need from the loin – or have your fish-monger
do it for you – and use sturdy sections. Or with smaller fish, simply work with
the fillets.

Now, prepare four of those single portions by wrapping them in long strips of
streaky bacon – a good butcher will source these for you – to add some extra
salty, smoky flavour.

A dozen rashers will do – three for each fillet. To soften these, place each six
on a dinner plate, the other six on top but perpendicular to those in the first
layer. Top them all with a second dinner plate and microwave for a minute or
two to cook the rashers slightly and soften them to make them very pliable.
Let them cool.

Place the fillets on a large plate or baking sheet, brush with EV olive oil and
season well with salt and pepper. Add some lemon zest, also. Now wrap each
fillet evenly with a couple of strips of the cooled bacon – locking the ends of
bacon in place, under the fillet, with a dollop of Best Foods mayo.

Place the wrapped fillets on a hot, clean and oiled grill and drop the lid. After
about four minutes, carefully turn each fillet and roast, lid down, for another
three-four minutes, or until the fish is just cooked through and beginning to
flake easily. And that’s it.

Serve these tasty fillets on a bed of rice or on a buttery mash. Top each with a
generous splodge of the aforementioned Best Foods, but this time livened up a bit: to a ½ cup of the mayo, stir in 1 tbs of finely chopped gherkins and a
splash of pickle juice.

Grubby and Dee Dee
Food
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.