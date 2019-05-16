BREAKING: Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89

Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke has died at the age of 89.

His wife Blanche d’Alpuget has released a statement announcing his passing.

“He died peacefully at home a the age of 89 years,” she wrote.

“A memorial will be held in Sydney in coming weeks.”

Current Labor leader Bill Shorten, aiming to become Prime Minister himself in two days, paid tribute via Twitter.

“The labour movement salutes our greatest son,” Mr Shorten wrote.

“Australians everywhere remember and honour a man who gave so much to the country and people he cared for so deeply. May he rest in peace.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Mr Hawke “defined the politics of his generation”.

“Bob Hawke was a great Australian who led and served our country with passion, courage, and an intellectual horsepower that made our country stronger.

“He was true to his beliefs in the Labor tradition and defined the politics of his generation and beyond.

“He had a unique ability to speak to all Australians and will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Bob’s widow Blanche and his family. May he Rest In Peace.”