Bodies of missing campers found in Gippsland

22 mins ago
3AW News

Police have found the bodies of two missing campers in Gippsland.

Sadly, the pair were found deceased in their car on Trig East track, east of Thomson Dam about 11am today.

Caleb Forbes, 22, and Shannon Lowden, 21, set off on a camping trip on Friday September 6th.

The pair were reported missing to police after Caleb failed to turn up for work on Sunday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths and are preparing a report for the coroner.

