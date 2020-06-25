Cranbourne primary school closed after body found in car park

(Image: Nine News)

The Homicide Squad is investigating after a man’s body was found in a car park beside a Cranbourne primary school this morning.

Passers-by made the grim discovery in a car park on Lesdon Avenue, near Donnelly Reserve, at about 7.15am.

The man is yet to be identified.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives are currently on scene investigating.

Rangebank Primary School, which is near the car park where the body was found, has been closed for the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au