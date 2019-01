A man has been found dead in mysterious circumstances at Brighton beach.

Police say the man drowned, but have not yet identified him.

His body was found face-down in the water about 9.40am.

Emergency services were called and water police hauled the man from the water but he could not be revived.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

There are calm conditions in Port Phillip this morning.

Photo: 3AW Mornings listener