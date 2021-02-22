3AW
Body found in burnt out car at Portland

7 hours ago
3AW News
A body has been found in a burnt out car at Portland.

Firefighters were called to reports of a grass fire at about 8pm on Monday.

When they arrived they found a car engulfed in flames off Cape Nelson Road.

Fire crews made another discovery as they doused the blaze, finding the body of a person inside.

The person is yet to be formally identified and the exact cause of the fire also not yet known.

Police have set up a crime scene and arson squad investigators are on the scene this morning.

