Body found floating in a lake at an Alphington park
(Image: Nine)
A body has been found in parklands in Melbourne’s north-east this morning.
Police were called to the Darebin Parklands in Alphington at 11.25am, after a passer-by saw a body in a lake.
There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the police chopper is hovering overhead.
The cause of death is not yet known.
An investigation into the death remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.