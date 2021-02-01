3AW
Body found in the water off Altona beach

59 mins ago
3AW News
A body has been found in the water at Altona beach this morning.

The woman’s body was discovered by the Victoria Police search and rescue squad at about 10.30am.

It’s believed to be the body of a 20-year-old Ashwood woman who went missing while snorkelling on Saturday.

The woman was with friends about 100 metres from the shore when she disappeared from view near the pier.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

