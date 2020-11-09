Body found inside bungalow following explosion in Melbourne’s east

A man has been found dead after an explosion at a property in Melbourne’s east.

Fire crews were initially called to reports of a blaze at a bungalow on Zerfas Street, Scoresby, about 9.30pm on Monday night.

They managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring structures.

But the body of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found inside the damaged bungalow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not yet known if it is suspicious.