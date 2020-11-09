3AW
Body found inside bungalow following explosion in Melbourne’s east

1 hour ago
3aw news
A man has been found dead after an explosion at a property in Melbourne’s east.

Fire crews were initially called to reports of a blaze at a bungalow on Zerfas Street, Scoresby, about 9.30pm on Monday night.

They managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring structures.

But the body of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found inside the damaged bungalow.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not yet known if it is suspicious.

3aw news
