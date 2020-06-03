Body found lying on Princes Freeway in Melbourne’s outer-east

Police are searching for answers after a man’s body was found lying on the Princes Highway in Noble Park North last night.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found just after 8pm and taken to hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

Investigators believe he was the victim of a hit-run.

Police are still trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

They want to hear from witnesses, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information that could assist police with enquiries is urged to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppers.com.au