Body Hack’s Todd Sampson joins Ross and John in studio

TV presenter and documentary-maker Todd Sampson joined 3AW’s Ross and John in studio to chat about the third season of his adventure documentary, Body Hack.

The series has put Todd to extreme situations, from the Gaza Strip war zone to -60 degree temperatures in Siberia, but some things are off limits.

Todd said he won’t film in Chernobyl.

“There is a difference between risk-taking and stupidity,” he said.

